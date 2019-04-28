{{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth Miller

JEROME - A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 29 at Jerome Cemetery. Services under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary.

Yvonne “Bonnie” Good

TWIN FALLS - A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11am at Amazing Grace Fellowship in Twin Falls. There will also be a viewing on Sunday evening, April 28, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

Kate Daniels Freeland

TWIN FALLS - Graveside service at 10:30 a.m. on April 30, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, in Twin Falls.

Sarah Bill-Ball

WILDER - A viewing will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 also at Hansen Mortuary. Condolences may be shared with the family at hansen-mortuary.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Nancy Helvey

TWIN FALLS - A graveside gathering will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Sunset Memorial and a potluck wake is to follow at Roseanu Funeral Home Community Room

Barbara Hinkley

MERIDIAN - A graveside service will be held at noon Friday, May 3 at Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E 16th in Burley.

Vern Taylor

HEYBURN - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Heyburn 2nd Ward, 530 Villa Dr., in Heyburn.

