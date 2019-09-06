Richard Glen Mathews
BUHL—A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Eastman Park in Buhl. It will be a potluck with hamburgers and hot dogs and all the fixings provided. In lieu of flowers a savings account for his daughter Holly’s private school//college education has been set up at First Federal Savings Bank. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Rick’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
Carl Martin Ashmead
GOODING—A memorial graveside service will be held at 11 a.m Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Helen O Smith
JEROME—A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, 29 N. Tiger Dr. Jerome, ID.
