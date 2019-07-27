{{featured_button_text}}

Sheryll Lee Mallory

BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 29, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Unity 1st Ward, located at 275 S. 250 E., of Burley, with Bishop Kevin Mallory officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and Monday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. preceding the service at the church.

Edward William Skinner

TWIN FALLS—Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 29, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Kenneth (Kenny) Cordier

TWIN FALLS—There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.

Theadore Darwin Netz

BUHL—A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at the Methodist Church, 908 Maple, Buhl, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ted’s memorial webpage and www.farmerfuneralchapel.com

David R. Williams, Sr.

A celebration of life with military honors will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, 910 Shoshone St E., in Twin Falls. Chaplain John Martinez of Visions Hospice will officiate. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments