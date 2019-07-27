Sheryll Lee Mallory
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 29, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Unity 1st Ward, located at 275 S. 250 E., of Burley, with Bishop Kevin Mallory officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and Monday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. preceding the service at the church.
Edward William Skinner
TWIN FALLS—Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 29, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Kenneth (Kenny) Cordier
TWIN FALLS—There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.
Theadore Darwin Netz
BUHL—A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at the Methodist Church, 908 Maple, Buhl, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ted’s memorial webpage and www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
David R. Williams, Sr.
A celebration of life with military honors will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, 910 Shoshone St E., in Twin Falls. Chaplain John Martinez of Visions Hospice will officiate. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.