Jim Ingmire
TWIN FALLS—Memorial service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 at the Full Life Family Church, 189 Locust Street North, Twin Falls.
Norman Hurst
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Declo Idaho Stake Center, located at 213 W. Main. Norman’s son, Bishop Wayne Hurst, will officiate. Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery, with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
Robert “Bob” Devine
SHOSHONE—A viewing and visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel 737 Main Street in Gooding. A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Shoshone Cemetery in Shoshone.
Zella Marie Robbins
BUHL—A graveside memorial service will be held at 10:00 am Friday, July 19, 2019 at West End Cemetery (1574 East 4150 North) Buhl, Idaho. Services under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.