MariBeth Cunningham-Stock

TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Bethel Temple Apostolic Church at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Joan Dolores Creamer

TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, under the direction of Jeff Rasmussen. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

Jerry Alfonso Cantu Sr.

RUPERT—A viewing for family and friends will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary services will conclude at the Riverside Cemetery. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Wilson Theater 610 Fremont Ave. Rupert, Idaho Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Jack Dean Scott

TWIN FALLS—His celebration of life will be at Grace Baptist Church, located at 798 Eastland Drive N, Twin Falls, on Saturday, September 5, 11 a.m. A viewing will be held at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, located at 2466 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls, on Friday September 4, from 5 to 7 p.m.