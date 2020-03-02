Glenna May Ruffing

BUHL - Rosary services will be recited Monday, March 2, 2020 at 6:30 pm at the Immaculate Conception Church in Buhl. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 3, at 11:00 am at the Immaculate Conception Church at 1631 Poplar in Buhl, Idaho. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.

Richard Victor Bengoechea

BOISE - The funeral service will be on March 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with a reception following. It will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home located at 1200 North Cloverdale Road, Boise, Idaho 83713. The burial will be held at the Idaho State Veteran’s State Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. at 10100 North Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise, Idaho 83714.

Lois Snow

TWIN FALLS - A viewing will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301 on Thursday, March 5th from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Rosenau’s on Friday, March 6th at 11 a.m.

Ted Shriver

BUHL - Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at the Methodist Church, 908 Maple Street, Buhl.

Daniel Meehl