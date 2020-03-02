Glenna May Ruffing
BUHL - Rosary services will be recited Monday, March 2, 2020 at 6:30 pm at the Immaculate Conception Church in Buhl. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 3, at 11:00 am at the Immaculate Conception Church at 1631 Poplar in Buhl, Idaho. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.
Richard Victor Bengoechea
BOISE - The funeral service will be on March 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with a reception following. It will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home located at 1200 North Cloverdale Road, Boise, Idaho 83713. The burial will be held at the Idaho State Veteran’s State Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. at 10100 North Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise, Idaho 83714.
Lois Snow
TWIN FALLS - A viewing will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301 on Thursday, March 5th from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Rosenau’s on Friday, March 6th at 11 a.m.
Ted Shriver
BUHL - Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at the Methodist Church, 908 Maple Street, Buhl.
Daniel Meehl
TWIN FALLS - celebration of life at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship, 961 Eastland Dr. in Twin Falls.
Herbert Wallace Poteet
RUPERT - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 20403 5th St., in Acequia. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
Clyde Annis
RUPERT - A gathering for family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 8 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S Hwy in Rupert from 2 until 4 p.m.
