Taylor (Dane) Smith
AMERICAN FALLS—A viewing was held at 7 p.m. Friday and will be held today at 10 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints American Falls Stake Center, 111 Church Place in American Falls. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. following the second viewing at the church.
Dee Pendergraft
TWIN FALLS—His family would like to invite all of Dee’s friends and family to a Memorial of his life today from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the “Home Place”. Light refreshments will be served on the lawn at the Randy and Julie Quinton home, 2739 E. 2500 N., south of Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Carleen Egersdorf
GOODING—A funeral service will be held today at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gooding. A viewing and visitation was held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel and will be held today from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
Dean Saxton
DECLO—The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Declo Stake Center, 213 W. Main St., with Bishop Dale Darrington officiating. Burial will be in Declo Cemetery with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends called from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and can call the church today from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Almarose McHargue
GOODING—A visitation/reception will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m., at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel 737 Main Street in Gooding. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service.
Dee Pendergraft
HOLLISTER—The family would like to invite his friends and family to a Memorial of Dee’s life today from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the “Home Place”. Light refreshments will be served on the lawn at the Randy and Julie Quinton home, 2739 E. 2500 N., south of Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Earl Lynn Knutsen
JEROME—A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held at the Farnsworth Mortuary today at 2 p.m. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Earl’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com
Sean David Loughmiller
ELBA—The funeral will be held today at 2 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Elba, with Bishop Brodee Boden officiating. Burial will be in Grand View Cemetery. Friends called from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and can calle at the church today from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m.
Esther Arbaugh
JEROME—Family and friends are invited to visit today at the Jerome Senior Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ann Solosabal
RUPERT—Her sons, James and Chris Martinez along with their wives, invite you to join them in a memorial service to be held today at 11 a.m., at the Rupert First Assembly of God, 402 H Street, Rupert.
James Winterholer
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will take place at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 21 at Rock Creek Park.
Craig Munoz
RUPERT—Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Rupert 3rd Ward Chapel 526 South F Street Rupert, ID with Bishop Greer Copeland officiating. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Hansen Mortuary 710 6th Street Rupert, ID and for one hour prior to the services at the church.
Jean Isaak
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Ebenezer Congregational Church, 129 N. 2nd W., in Paul, with the Rev. John Downs officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral on Monday.
Richard Thompson
JEROME—Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Jerome High School Auditorium 104 South Tiger Drive, Jerome ID 83338. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln Avenue, Jerome ID 83338. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Richard’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.