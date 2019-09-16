William Machacek
BUHL—A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. A graveside will follow at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl.
Floyd “Allen” Mitchell
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Allen’s life will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.
Charles E. “Buddy” Wadsworth, Jr.
TWIN FALLS—Visitation will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A Combined vigil/rosary will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services for Charles will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 20 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church 161 6th Ave. East, Twin Falls.
Edwin “Jonsie” Meyer
JEROME—A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, September 20, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary.
Bill Werry
JEROME—A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome with a Celebration of Life to follow at Snake River Elks Lodge, Hwy 93, Jerome.
Harold Arbaugh
JEROME—A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome with a Celebration of Life to follow at Snake River Elks Lodge, Hwy 93, Jerome.
Douglas Brown
TWIN FALLS—A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday September 20, 2019 from 6-8pm at Rosenau Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday September 21, 2019 at 11 am at the Harrison street LDS Chapel with a viewing 1 hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Baldemar Arteaga
RUPERT—A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 with recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert. There will also be a viewing for one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
