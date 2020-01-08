John “Johnny” Frank Borda
GOODING—A viewing will be held today from 4 to 7 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. A celebration of life will follow with a gathering at the Sidetrack in Gooding. A graveside service will be held on a later date at the Shoshone Cemetery in Shoshone. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Lena Fern Berry (Haines)
FILER—Visitation for Fern will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID. Funeral Services for Fern will be held Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Funeral Home with Interment following services at the Filer Cemetery in Filer, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Fern’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Julian Trevino Lopez
RUPERT—A celebration of life will be held at Hansen Mortuary 710 6th Street, Rupert, Idaho 83350 on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 also at Hansen Mortuary followed by the burial at the Rupert Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Lorraine June Molyneux
KIMBERLY—A Celebration of Life for Lorraine will be held Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Crossroads United Methodist Church 131 Syringa Avenue, Kimberly, Idaho, with Rev. Elaine Steele officiating. Private Interment will take place prior to services.
Dale H. Bell
BUHL—Services will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 Main St., Buhl, Idaho, with Bishop Clay Montgomery presiding. A viewing will begin one hour prior to the services, and burial will follow at the Buhl Cemetery.
Anila Jeanette Allred
WENDELL—Funeral services for Anila will be Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 in Wendell, Idaho at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building located at 605 North Idaho Street. There will be a viewing from 10 to 11:45 a.m. and the funeral will begin at noon. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ruddfuneralhome.com
Iola Richardson
LAKE HAVASU CITY—A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Richfield Cemetery, Richfield, Idaho. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church, 455 Riggles Ave., Quartzsite, Arizona 85346. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Iola’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Virginia Belle Nix
TWIN FALLS—A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Hagerman Christian Center—2750 South 900 East in Hagerman with Pastor Isaac Tellez and Pastor Jim Davis officiating. Family members will greet friends from 9:30 to 10:20 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service at the Hagerman Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Virginia’s name to the Hagerman Christian Center or Hagerman Senior Center. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Jerry William Hafer
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of Jerry’s life will be at noon Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Twin Falls Reformed Church—1631 Grandview Drive North. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. A gathering for family and friends will be held on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at Rosenau Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given in his name to Hospice and Palliative Care of Wood River Valley, who played an intricate role in his final months. PO Box 4320, Ketchum ID 83340. www.hpcwrv.orgOr to the Alzheimer’s Association of Idaho or to Act. ALZ.org Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.
