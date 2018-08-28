Frank Scherer
TWIN FALLS — The viewing is from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Twin Falls South Stake Center on the corner of S. Harrison and Orchard with a viewing one hour prior to the service.
Casey Lytle
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Casey’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 29, at the Jerome Country Club in Jerome. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Robert Otis Sharp
TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 30, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls.
Henry Perry (Enrique)
EDEN — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 30, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, August 29, for family and friends also at Demaray’s Chapel.
Dorothy Borneman
GOODING — Celebration of life for Dorothy will be held at noon Saturday, September 1, at the Basque Center in Gooding, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Chapel.
Richard Uppiano
HAGERMAN — A memorial service for family and friends to share together the fond memories of Richard will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 2, in the United Methodist Church 270 West Salmon St., Hagerman, Idaho.
Ella Gilster
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 5, at White Mortuary, 136 4th Ave. East, Twin Falls. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. at the Filer Cemetery. A viewing for family and friends will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday evening, September 4, at White Mortuary with a Rosary being recited at 7 p.m.
