Daniel Mota
RUPERT—A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert. A viewing will be held at the church for one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will be in the Rupert Cemetery following the Mass. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Hiroko Tominaga
PAUL—Funeral services will be held December 28th (Saturday) at 11:00 a.m. at the Paul United Methodist Church at 127 West Clark Street in Paul, Idaho. Viewing will be held starting at 10:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service on December 28th. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Joel Heward at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert, Idaho.
Alan Klosterman
PAUL—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the funeral.
Thomas Rigby
MALTA—Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Malta Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints building in Malta, Idaho. Viewing for family and friends will be held one hour prior to services and will conclude with burial at the Sublett Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
