Glen Jensen

A private family service will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.

Slava (Stastny) Kalisek

TWIN FALLS—A private family memorial Mass and rosary will be held. We will miss having extended family and friends present, but due to the current health restrictions ask that you remember Slava in your hearts and prayers. Thursdays Mass may be followed on Zoom # 748-815-8781 at 11:00AM.

Carol Runyan

BUHL—A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, May 8 at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Carol’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Diana Vahsholtz

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with The Reverend Bryan Lindemood officiating. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, May 8, at the funeral home. All services will be held in accordance with state-mandated social distancing practices.

Dona Faye Bell

ALBION — A 61-year-old resident of Chubbuck and formerly of Albion, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 2, 2020, from a short heart related illness. A family service will be held in her honor at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at the Mormon Cemetery in Albion. Her life will be celebrated at her home in Pocatello at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, for her many friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

