James “Doug” Lyke
HAILEY—A Celebration of Life will be held today at 3 p.m., at the Calvary Bible Church, 102 Coyote Bluff Drive, Hailey followed by a potluck dinner.
Barbara Chesley
BURLEY—We invited those who wished to celebrate our mother’s life to a viewing Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Her funeral service will be held today at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Pella 1st Ward, 160 W. 400 S.
Dorothy Moody
KIMBERLY—A visitation will be held today from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Twin Falls Reformed Church on Grandview Dr., Twin Falls, Idaho, and a memorial service officiated by Pastor Chuck Swoboda immediately following. A private burial at the West End Cemetery, Buhl, will be conducted by her family later in the afternoon.
Lonnie Tamme
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will be held today at 4 p.m., at Shoshone Falls Park.
We are asking everyone to bring a side dish if possible and we will provide the main dish and drinks.
James “Jim” Keith
JEROME—A Gathering for Family and Friends will be held today from 3 to 6 p.m., at the Snake River Elks Lodge- 93 Golf Ranch, 406 E 200 S, Jerome, Idaho.
Rex Shirts
TWIN FALLS—Visitation for Rex was held Friday from 6 to 8 p.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Graveside Services will be held today at 11 a.m., at the Hailey Cemetery in Hailey, Idaho.
All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Rex’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Arnold Spriggel
KUNA—Arnold “Arnie” R. Spriggel, 54, of Kuna, passed away June 7, 2019. A viewing was held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr., Garden City. A funeral service will be held today at 10:30 a.m., at the Linder Road Church of Christ located at 1555 N. Linder Rd., Meridian.
Kerry Anne Sullivan
BELLEVUE—A Celebration of Kerry’s life will be from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the home of Linda Reed and Bill Sample, 34 Chuckwagon Lane, Bellevue, Idaho. Please bring any pictures you have to share as well as any stories and memories. Kerry’s ashes will be scattered by her family at a later date.
Please visit woodriverchapel.com for more information and to leave a message of condolence for the family.
Marty Lowder
RUPERT—Marty Lowder, 38, of Rupert, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 near Hazelton, Idaho. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Rupert Cemetery.
The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Hanen Mortuary in Rupert. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. Condolences may be shared with the family at hansen-mortuary.com.
Micah Hepworth
IDAHO FALLS—A viewing and visitation will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 1 to 1:45 p.m. with funeral services immediately following at the Dalton-Hoops Funeral Home, 50 West Main St, Grantsville, Utah.
Jedidiah “Jed” Nielsen
TWIN FALLS—A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Filer Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Filer LDS Church. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel.
Melva Workman
TWIN FALLS – The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Twin Falls 3rd Ward, 2680 Elizabeth Blvd in Twin Falls; visitation from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church.
Fayesther (Terry) Waegelin
TWIN FALLS—A graveside service open to all will be held at 3 p.m. on June 17, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Twin Falls.
A reception at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension on Eastland Avenue in Twin Falls will immediately follow the service.
Arrangements under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Kalvin Winfield Miller
RUPERT – The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Rupert Stake Center, located at 324 E. 18th St., in Rupert.
Burial will follow at the Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday preceding the funeral at the church.
Eva Pauline Palmer Simpson Hawkins
BUHL—A graveside memorial will be held at 2 p.m.Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at West End Cemetery, 1574 E Elm Street, Buhl, Idaho.
Maxine Boehm
TWIN FALLS—Funeral at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Lynwood Ward, 421 Maurice St. N. in Twin Falls, visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls, and 1 to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
James Jay Eggleston
HEYBURN—James Jay Eggleston, a 47-year-old Heyburn resident, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Murray, Utah.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Heyburn Ward, 300 S. 500 W., of Heyburn, with Bishop Bill Conant officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Linda K Lewis
TWIN FALLS—Memorial service at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Murtaugh Lake Dean’s Cove Pavilion. Dinner to follow.
Pete Hofer
MONTANA—Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Christian Reformed Church in Manhattan, Montana.
Phyllis Lucille Elsing
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life for Phyllis will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone Street in Twin Falls.
There will be lite snacks and beverages following at the church.
Donald R Baker
HEYBURN—Donald R. Baker, 50, of Heyburn, passed away peacefully, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Park View Rehabilitation and Care Center following a severe vehicle accident. Graveside services with urn placement will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Oakley Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
