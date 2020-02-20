Roger McBride

TWIN FALLS—Viewing services will be held at Reynolds Funeral Chapel at 2466 Addison Avenue E. in Twin Falls, Idaho on Friday, Feb. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints church building located at 1134 North College Road West in Twin Falls, Idaho on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. With Viewing at the Church starting at 10 a.m.

Wilburn “Bud” Henry Andrew

SHOSHONE—A graveside service will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, at 1 p.m. at the Shoshone Cemetery in Shoshone. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel

Harold Quast

BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—View 1st Ward, located at 490 E. 550 S., of Burley. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Joan Robinett