Rosa Fennell
RUPERT—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. The Rosary was recited at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with the viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. A viewing will also be held at 10 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral.
Thelma Shaffer
TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Farnsworth Mortuary.
Max Rector
BUHL—A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Buhl First Assembly of God Church, 703 Locust Street Buhl, Idaho 83316. Services are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.
Montais Greenwalt
HEYBURN—Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at the Rupert Cemetery. Service is under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson funeral home.
Johnnie Dirickson Jr
BURLEY—A graveside service will be held Friday, Feb. 21, at 2 p.m. at Gem Memorial Cemetery at 2435 Overland Ave in Burley. Friends and family may call from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home located at 1350 E 16th St in Burley.
Roger McBride
TWIN FALLS—Viewing services will be held at Reynolds Funeral Chapel at 2466 Addison Avenue E. in Twin Falls, Idaho on Friday, Feb. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints church building located at 1134 North College Road West in Twin Falls, Idaho on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. With Viewing at the Church starting at 10 a.m.
Wilburn “Bud” Henry Andrew
SHOSHONE—A graveside service will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, at 1 p.m. at the Shoshone Cemetery in Shoshone. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel
Harold Quast
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—View 1st Ward, located at 490 E. 550 S., of Burley. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Joan Robinett
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of life will be held for Joan H. Robinett at the Senior Citizen Center, 530 Shoshone St W, Twin Falls, Idaho on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, 1 to 3 p.m.
Jeffery Egbert
KIMBERLY—Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m. at the Kimberly Stake Center,3850 N 3500 E, Kimberly,ID. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.
