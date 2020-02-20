Services
Rosa Fennell

RUPERT—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. The Rosary was recited at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with the viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. A viewing will also be held at 10 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral.

Thelma Shaffer

TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Farnsworth Mortuary.

Max Rector

BUHL—A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Buhl First Assembly of God Church, 703 Locust Street Buhl, Idaho 83316. Services are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.

Montais Greenwalt

HEYBURN—Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at the Rupert Cemetery. Service is under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson funeral home.

Johnnie Dirickson Jr

BURLEY—A graveside service will be held Friday, Feb. 21, at 2 p.m. at Gem Memorial Cemetery at 2435 Overland Ave in Burley. Friends and family may call from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home located at 1350 E 16th St in Burley.

Roger McBride

TWIN FALLS—Viewing services will be held at Reynolds Funeral Chapel at 2466 Addison Avenue E. in Twin Falls, Idaho on Friday, Feb. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints church building located at 1134 North College Road West in Twin Falls, Idaho on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. With Viewing at the Church starting at 10 a.m.

Wilburn “Bud” Henry Andrew

SHOSHONE—A graveside service will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, at 1 p.m. at the Shoshone Cemetery in Shoshone. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel

Harold Quast

BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—View 1st Ward, located at 490 E. 550 S., of Burley. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Joan Robinett

TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of life will be held for Joan H. Robinett at the Senior Citizen Center, 530 Shoshone St W, Twin Falls, Idaho on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, 1 to 3 p.m.

Jeffery Egbert

KIMBERLY—Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m. at the Kimberly Stake Center,3850 N 3500 E, Kimberly,ID. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.

