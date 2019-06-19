{{featured_button_text}}

James Jay Eggleston

HEYBURN—The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Heyburn Ward, 300 S. 500 W., of Heyburn. Friends called from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and can to the church today from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

David Ruhter

TWIN FALLS—Celebration of Life will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m., at Clyde Thompson Park in Twin Falls.

Vernon Stephens

HEYBURN—A graveside service will be held today at 2 p.m., at the Paul Cemetery, 550 W. 100 N., Paul, Idaho. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Lloyd “Ed” Edward Oler

TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls.

Brent Thompson

RUPERT—Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Burial will follow in the Rupert Cemetery with Military Rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Auxiliaries. A viewing for friends and family will be held Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Morrison Funeral Home and one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Friday.

Vern Winmill Sr

WENDELL—A memorial graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Wendell Cemetery. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Edward Bryant

BUHL—A viewing for family and friends will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m., at Farmers Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Avenue North, Buhl. A viewing will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 1001 Fair Avenue with a Funeral Services to follow at 11AM.

Mary Fuhriman Griffin

UTAH—A viewing will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the LDS church at 1450 East 1500 North in Logan Utah. Funeral services will be June 22 at the same location at 1 p.m. A viewing will be held one hour prior. Burial in Clarkston Cemetery following the services. Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary www.cvmortuary.com.

Dale Doman

BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Star 2nd Ward, located at 100 S. 200 W., of Burley. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Max Wilcox

HEYBURN—Max Wilcox, 82, of Heyburn, passed away on May 3, 2018. Military graveside rites will be performed at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Rupert Cemetery. All who wish to are welcome to attend. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Jo Anna Hoskins

JEROME—Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Hazelton Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Linda K Lewis

TWIN FALLS—Memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Murtaugh Lake Dean’s Cove Pavilion. Dinner to follow.

Gerald Robinson

TWIN FALLS – Memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Pete Hofer

MONTANA—Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Christian Reformed Church in Manhattan, Montana.

Phyllis Lucille Elsing

TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life for Phyllis will be held Saturday, June 22, 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone Street in Twin Falls. There will be lite snacks and beverages following at the church.

Donald R Baker

HEYBURN—Graveside services with urn placement will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Oakley Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Dennis Rex Evans

BURLEY – The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Burley West Stake Center, located at 2420 Parke Ave, where friends may call from 1 to 1:45 p.m. preceding the service. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Berniece Robinson Couch

JEROME—A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Jerome Cemetery. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

