Rae Dene Fox

FILER: Graveside services will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the West End Cemetery, Buhl, Idaho. Visitation will be at White Mortuary on Monday, December 2, 2019 between 6:00 – 8:00pm. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary.

Luther Reed Sipe

TWIN FALLS—Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5-7pm at Parke’s Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Twin Falls, Idaho on Friday, December 6 ,2019 at 2:00 pm. Interment followed at Twin Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Parkinson’s Foundation.

Allen R. Picklesimer

TWIN FALLS—His funeral will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The viewing and the funeral will be held at Bethel Temple Apostolic Church, Twin Falls, ID. Interment will take place on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls, ID. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, ID.

