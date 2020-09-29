Sean Michael Newbry
POCATELLO/TWIN FALLS—Graveside services will be held Wednesday, September 30th at 1 p.m. in the Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542.
Donovan (Don) Claude Campbell
TWIN FALLS—Graveside services will be held Wednesday, September 30th, at 11 a.m. at the Twin Falls Cemetery. Condolences may be left at whitereynoldschapel.com
Ernest Butler
TWIN FALLS—Ernest Butler passed away September 26, 2020. A viewing will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Alta Cemetery, 695 E Alta Ski Hill Rd, Alta, Wyoming. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ernest’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Charlie Paulk
KIMBERLY—A graveside service for family will be held, followed by interment in the Rock Creek Cemetery south of Hansen on Friday, 2 October at 11 a.m.. Those who wish, may share memories and condolences on Charlie’s memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Eugene L. Wixom
TWIN FALLS—His viewing will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the LDS chapel located at 723 Hankins Road N., Twin Falls. It will be followed by a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. He will be buried with a graveside service at the Groveland Idaho Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. A live stream of the service will be located on Eugene’s obituary page at whitereynoldschapel.com under the video//photo tab and select the webcast link.
Sarah Belle Whitaker Tschaekofske
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Twin Falls. Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, the family asks that those in attendance please wear a mask and observe social distancing and avoid hugs and handshakes.
Bradley Kent Firkins
BURLEY—Funeral Services are to be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 3rd at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 515 E 16th in Burley, Idaho. Friends and family may call from 10:00 to 11:00 prior to service. Those wishing to share a memory or express condolences may visit https:////www.aaronsmortuary.com//obituary//Bradley-Firkins
