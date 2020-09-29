Eugene L. Wixom

TWIN FALLS—His viewing will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the LDS chapel located at 723 Hankins Road N., Twin Falls. It will be followed by a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. He will be buried with a graveside service at the Groveland Idaho Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. A live stream of the service will be located on Eugene’s obituary page at whitereynoldschapel.com under the video//photo tab and select the webcast link.

Sarah Belle Whitaker Tschaekofske

TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Twin Falls. Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, the family asks that those in attendance please wear a mask and observe social distancing and avoid hugs and handshakes.

Bradley Kent Firkins

BURLEY—Funeral Services are to be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 3rd at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 515 E 16th in Burley, Idaho. Friends and family may call from 10:00 to 11:00 prior to service. Those wishing to share a memory or express condolences may visit https:////www.aaronsmortuary.com//obituary//Bradley-Firkins