Lawrence Charles Vogel
JEROME—We invite all his friends to join us in celebrating him and everything he built at a prayer Vigil on Tues., October 29, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., and a Funeral Mass on Wed., October 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., both at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave, Jerome, ID. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jerome’s building fund. Lawrence said it best: “I’ll be looking forward to seeing you all again!” Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lawrence’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Clarence V. Platt
BURLEY—A viewing will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 29th at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The funeral will be held the following evening, Wednesday, October 30th at 6:00 p.m., also at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, where friends and family may gather beginning at 5:00 p.m. Military Rites will be performed by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.
Virginia Guillen
HANSEN—A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 29th at St. Edwards Catholic Church 161 6th Ave E. in Twin Falls; viewing from 6-8 p.m. Monday, October 28th at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls with a Rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Dona Irean Hollinger
Friends and family may call from 6:00—8:00 p.m. Friday, November 1, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, at the Paul Cemetery, located at 550 W. 100 N., of Paul Idaho. A celebration of her life with family and friends will be held afterwards at Morey’s Steakhouse, 219 E. 3rd St. N., in Burley.
Krystal Delores ‘Dee’ Couch
BURLEY—Dee’s Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Burley Inn, located at 800 N. Overland Ave.,in Burley. We welcome all who wish to join us in honoring our beautiful Krystal Dee and remembering the unforgettable gifts of grace, love, and light with which she blessed us all. In lieu of flowers, please honor Dee’s wishes for donations to be sent to the Ronald McDonald House or Edgar Cayce’s Association for Research & Enlightenment. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Virginia Guillen
HANSEN—A visitation followed by a Rosary will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E, Twin Falls, Id. The Funeral Mass is 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 152 7th Ave. E. Twin Falls, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Condolences can be left at www.reynoldschapel.com
Steven Wayne McClain
BOISE—A Celebration of Life is planned for November 2, 2019 at the Riverside Hotel, North Star Room from 1:00—4:00 p.m. Please join us! We welcome you to share your favorite photo of Steve by emailing celebratestevemcclain/@gmail.com.
