Harold Quast
BURLEY - The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - View 1st Ward, located at 490 E. 550 S., of Burley. Friends called from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on today from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Joan Robinett
TWIN FALLS - A Celebration of life will be held today from 1 to 3 p.m. for Joan H. Robinett at the Senior Citizen Center, 530 Shoshone St W, Twin Falls.
Jeffery Egbert
KIMBERLY - Funeral services will be held today at 1 p.m. at the Kimberly Stake Center,3850 N 3500 E, Kimberly,ID. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.
