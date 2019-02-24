Try 1 month for 99¢

Janell Martin

HEYBURN—Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Burley First Presbyterian Church. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Gay Banner Allred

BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Logan East Stake Center, 1450 East 1500 North in Logan, with Bishop Mel Bohn conducting. A viewing will be held this evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan, and prior to the services on Monday at the church from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.allenmortuaries.com

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

John Leonard Morris

TWIN FALLS -— Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls.

Tags

Load comments