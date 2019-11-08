{{featured_button_text}}

Robert Benefiel

TWIN FALLS—Service will be held today at 2 p.m. at the 1st Presbyterian Church in Twin Falls, ID. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to either Twin Falls School Dist. Presbyterian Church Kids at Risk Shoe Project or Canyon Springs Jr. Golf Program. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Kaleb Gambrel

TWIN FALLS—Celebration of Life Service will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Dr., Twin Falls, ID.

JW Young

BURLEY—Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery with Military Rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans . Friends may call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning at the church prior to the services. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Dr. Eugene Holm

HEYBURN—Memorial services will be held today at 3 p.m. at the Rupert Third Ward, 526 F Street. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.

Cynthia Christian

BOISE—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at River City Church, 7540 W. Northview St., Boise. A visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Services are under the direction of Relyea Funeral Chapel.

