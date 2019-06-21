Wayne Roger Watson
JEROME—Roger will be laid to rest with military honors at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls today at 10 a.m., followed by a hosted luncheon at Idaho Pizza. Arrangements under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary of Jerome.
Arthur “Gene” Dey
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held today at 11 a.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2055 Filer Ave. East, Twin Falls. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.
Blake Ethan Terry
BURLEY—A Celebration of Life will be held today at the First Baptist Church located at 2262 Hiland Ave, Burley at 5 p.m.
Kenneth Dee Edmunds
TWIN FALLS—A public viewing was held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Twin Falls Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2085 S Temple Dr. The funeral is scheduled for noon today at the same location.
Gerald Hadley Jay
BUHL—Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., at the Gazebo in rock Creek Park, Twin Falls. Arrangements under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.
Gerald “Jess” Robinson
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held today at 2 p.m., at Reynolds Funeral Home in Twin Falls followed by a social gathering celebrating his life.
Mary Fuhriman Griffin
UTAH—A viewing was held June 21, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the LDS church at 1450 East 1500 North in Logan Utah. Funeral services will be today at the same location at 1 p.m. A viewing will be held one hour prior. Burial in Clarkston Cemetery following the services. Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary www.cvmortuary.com.
Dale Doman
BURLEY—The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Star 2nd Ward, located at 100 S. 200 W., of Burley. Friends called from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and can to the church today from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Max Wilcox
HEYBURN—Max Wilcox, 82, of Heyburn, passed away on May 3, 2018. Military graveside rites will be performed today at 11 a.m., at the Rupert Cemetery. All who wish to are welcome to attend. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Jo Anna Hoskins
JEROME—Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held today at 11 a.m., at the Hazelton Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
Linda K Lewis
TWIN FALLS—Memorial service will be held today at 1 p.m., at Murtaugh Lake Dean’s Cove Pavilion. Dinner to follow.
Pete Hofer
MONTANA—Service will be held today at 11 a.m., at the Christian Reformed Church in Manhattan, Montana.
Phyllis Lucille Elsing
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life for Phyllis will be held today at 10:30 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone Street in Twin Falls. There will be lite snacks and beverages following at the church.
Donald R Baker
HEYBURN—Graveside services with urn placement will be held today at 11 a.m., at the Oakley Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Dennis Rex Evans
BURLEY – The funeral will be held today at 2 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Burley West Stake Center, located at 2420 Parke Ave, where friends may call from 1 to 1:45 p.m. preceding the service. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.
Berniece Robinson Couch
JEROME—A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Jerome Cemetery. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Christine Louise Joy
TWIN FALLS—There will be a viewing prior to the funeral for anyone who wants to say goodbye at Parkes Funeral Home Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 3 to 5 p.m. The funeral will be held at Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Laura Rae Riley
RICHFIELD—A memorial graveside service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Shoshone Cemetery in Shoshone. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.
Shaylene Rose Massie
BUHL—A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North Buhl, Idaho. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.