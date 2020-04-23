× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Roberta Larsen

RUPERT - A graveside service for family and friends will be held Saturday, April 25 at 1 pm at the Rupert Cemetery. Social distancing requirements will be followed. A live webcast of the graveside service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com

Vern Elba Wood

RUPERT - A 95-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 24, at the Bates, Teton Valley Cemetery. Compliance with social distancing measures will be required. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Refugio Morales Herrada

HEYBURN - A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 27, at Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley. Compliance with social distancing measures will be required. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Dennis Manning

BURLEY - A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a viewing is allowed as long as only one person, or members of the same household, enter the viewing room at a time. The funeral home will assist in guiding those wishing to attend the visitation. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, at Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley. Compliance with social distancing will be required.