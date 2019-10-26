Darryl Clifford Cameron
TWIN FALLS — A viewing will be held Sunday, Oct. 27, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. The Services will take place Monday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho, For those who wish to share memories and condolences on his memorial page, please visit www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
Ronald “Ron” Dean Clark
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will take place today from 4 to 7 p.m. at Canyon Crest Dining & Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Dr. Twin Falls, Idaho. Please bring you favorite stories of Ron to share.
Lydia Deanna Liston Chambers
BURLEY—Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at Hazelton Cemetery in Hazelton. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Kenneth Owings
TWIN FALLS—Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, Oct. 28 at Parke’s Funeral Home & Crematory, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A viewing will be Sunday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Funeral Home. The burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in Kenny’s name to the Civil Air Patrol, 702 Airport Loop, Twin Falls, ID 83301. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Kenny’s Memorial Page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Don Wilda Whipple
DECLO—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Declo Stake Center, located at 213 W. Main St., in Declo, with Bishop Dale C. Darrington officiating. Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery with military rites accorded under the direction of the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Clarence V. Platt
BURLEY—A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The funeral will be held the following evening, Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. also at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, where friends and family may gather beginning at 5 p.m. Military Rites will be performed by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.
Virginia Guillen
HANSEN—A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 at St. Edwards Catholic Church 161 6th Ave E. in Twin Falls; viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls with a Rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Dona Irean Hollinger
PAUL—Friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Paul Cemetery, located at 550 W. 100 N., of Paul Idaho. A celebration of her life with family and friends will be held afterwards at Morey’s Steakhouse, 219 E. 3rd St. N., in Burley.
