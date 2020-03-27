Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home regrets to inform the community that in light of the Governor's Ruling, the Celebration Services for Allison Cyr and JoDee Twiss have been cancelled and will be rescheduled when we are allowed to resume business as normal.

Kaeleen Egbert

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS - Kaeleen’s private graveside service was live streamed Friday at 3 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions to only those invited attended in person. To view the live stream visit Kaeleen’s obituary at www.whitemortuary.com under the photos & video tab//section or find it on our Facebook page at White Mortuary and Crematory.

Anna Carroll

RUPERT - We invite you to celebrate her life on today at Morrison Funeral Home located at 188 S HWY 124, Rupert, ID. Viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. A small service will be held afterward. Please note, due to the Coronaviris and CDC guidelines, there is a 10 person limit at the service. We will have an optional viewing of the service via live web streaming. The same 10 person at one time limit also applies to the viewing.

To plant a tree in memory of the Celebration Services as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.