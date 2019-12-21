Clarence Nolen Carter
TWIN FALLS - Visitation will be held today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. There will be a celebration of life memorial service to be held in Salmon at a later date. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Nolen’s Memorial Page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Hiroko Tominaga
You have free articles remaining.
PAUL - Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. at the Paul United Methodist Church at 127 West Clark Street in Paul, Idaho. Viewing will be held starting at 10 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Joel Heward at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert, Idaho.
Jack Buttars
JEROME - A viewing will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jerome Idaho Stake Center located at 26 North Tiger Drive. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 also at the Jerome, Idaho Stake Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.