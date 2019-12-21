{{featured_button_text}}

Clarence Nolen Carter

TWIN FALLS - Visitation will be held today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. There will be a celebration of life memorial service to be held in Salmon at a later date. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Nolen’s Memorial Page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Hiroko Tominaga

PAUL - Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. at the Paul United Methodist Church at 127 West Clark Street in Paul, Idaho. Viewing will be held starting at 10 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Joel Heward at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert, Idaho.

Jack Buttars

JEROME - A viewing will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jerome Idaho Stake Center located at 26 North Tiger Drive. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 also at the Jerome, Idaho Stake Center.

