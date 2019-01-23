Nancy Lee Prentice
JEROME—A funeral service today at 10 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Chapel, 825 East Ave B, Jerome, Idaho 83338. Graveside service to follow at Jerome, Cemetery.
Rhonda Kevan
TWIN FALLS—There will be a Celebration of Life Friday, January 25, 2019 at the Valley Christian Church located at 1708 Heyburn Ave. E., Twin Falls, ID, from 3 to 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Penny Craig
GOODING—A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gooding. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel and on Friday from 10:00 am until service time at the church. Funeral services will conclude at the church with cremation arrangements to follow.
Linda Crockett
HANSEN—A Memorial service will be held Friday, January 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Hansen Assembly of God Church. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Home.
Beverly Houfburg
KIMBERLY—A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 26, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 131 Syringa Avenue, Kimberly, Idaho 83341.
John Wiggins
CASTLEFORD—A viewing will be held Friday, January 25, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. North, Buhl, Idaho 83316. A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 26, 2019, 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 101 Fair Ave., Buhl, Idaho, with viewing one hour prior to service. Graveside service will military honors to follow at West End Cemetery.
Alpha (Lolly) Hann
TWIN FALLS—Services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2055 Filer Ave. E. in Twin Falls on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a graveside service immediately following. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary.
Robert Ben Bradshaw
WENDELL—Services will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Ketchum, Idaho on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. Visit www.woodriverchapel.com to leave a message of condolence.
Fred Coggburn
TWIN FALLS—Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel. A visitation will be Friday, January 25, 2019 at Reynolds Chapel from 6 to 9 p.m. Condolences may be left at www.reynoldschapel.com
Lyndia Bean
JEROME—A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, January 26, 2019, 11 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Kimberly Stake Center, 3850 North 3500 East, Kimberly, Idaho with family gathering at 10 a.m. Graveside service will follow at approximately 2:30 p.m., at the Dietrich Cemetery, 550 East 269 South, Dietrich, Idaho.
Vera Hadley Steiner
MURTAUGH—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 26, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Murtaugh Ward, 23709 Hwy. 30, in Murtaugh, where friends and family may call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. A graveside service will be held later at 3:30 p.m., at the Bruneau Cemetery in Bruneau. Funeral services have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Loa Maxwell
PAUL—Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 26, 2019 at the Emerson 1st Ward Chapel. Viewing for family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 25, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Paul Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.