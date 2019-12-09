Joseph “Fred” Butterworth
BUHL—A Celebration of Fred’s Life will be held on 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave, Buhl, Idaho 83316. A graveside will follow immediately after the service at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl, Idaho.
Rita Carol Myers-Moss
TWIN FALLS – A viewing will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home, December 10 at 10 a.m. with the funeral following at 11 a.m.
Zella Dozier
BURLEY—Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley, Idaho. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley, Idaho.
M. Kyle Naylor
TWIN FALLS—The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building located adjacent to the Temple at 2085 S Temple Drive in Twin Falls, Idaho. The viewing will be starting at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery in Ammon, Idaho.
Martha Hirai
WASHINGTON—Public Viewing will be held at Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home in Richland, WA on Friday, December 13 at 9:00 am followed by a Celebration of Martha’s Life at 10:00 am. A reception for family and friends will immediately follow.
You have free articles remaining.
Mary Kay Bennett
SHOSHONE—A funeral services for Mary Kay Bennett will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church 205 E 5th Street in Shoshone, ID. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.
Lawrence Jones
CAMAS—A viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Camas County High School Gym. Interment will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery north of Fairfield.
Connie Kepler
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Avenue North, Twin Falls, Idaho. Parking is available in the lot beside and directly behind the center. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Stevens Heiner
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Heyburn Ward, 300 S. 500 W., in Heyburn, where friends and family may call from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn.Funeral arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Nickola Jean Jones
HANSEN—Nickola Jean Jones of Hansen, memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14th at the Episcopal Church of The Ascension, 371 Eastland Dr. N. in Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.