Betty Bernard
RUPERT - Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday 18, 2018 at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church Rupert ID. Viewing and the recitation of the Holy Rosary will be Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church. Services will be under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
William Pyron
TWIN FALLS - Funeral services with military honors will be held on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at the Parke’s Funeral Home.
Antonia Edwards
BURLEY - A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at the First Baptist Church at 2262 Hiland Ave, Burley, ID at 1:00 pm. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.morrisonpayne.com
Dona Jo Osterhout
PAUL - A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Emerson 2nd Ward, 127 S. 950 W., of Paul. A visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 18 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
Grant Koyle
BURLEY - Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 19 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave, Burley. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 18 at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Highway 24, Rupert and from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. preceding the service at the church.
Bert Heath
SHOSHONE - A memorial service at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 20 at the LDS Church in Shoshone.
Ralph O’Dell Warr
HEYBURN - Urn placement service at noon Friday, December 21 at the Paul Cemetery columbarium.
Joseph Gisler
RUPERT - A memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 22 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St. Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.
