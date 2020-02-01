Sharon Elizabeth Rene’ Perkins
TWIN FALLS—Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the Faith Assembly Of God Church 178 Filer Ave. W., in Twin Falls, ID. With burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery for close family and friends. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Ralph Vaughn
RICHFIELD—A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Richfield Cemetery, Richfield, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Fatsy’ s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
