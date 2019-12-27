Robert Orr
RUPERT—A memorial service will also be held today from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at The Wilson Theatre in Rupert. Burial will take place at the Minidoka Acequia Rupert Cemetery 450 N. Meridian, Rupert, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, please donate to “Building Youth Around the World”, Buildyouth.org
Edward BortzTWIN FALLS—Funeral Services will be held today at 2 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Jordie Dean ByingtonLEWISTON: A Memorial service will be held today at 11 a.m. at Calvary Chapel; 1015 Burrell Ave. Lewiston, ID. By Pastor Rick Kopp; Lunch following. An additional Memorial service will be 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2019 at Magic Valley Evangelical Free Church 821 E Ave H, Jerome ,ID with a meal following.
Hiroko TominagaPAUL—Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Paul United Methodist Church at 127 West Clark Street in Paul, Idaho. Viewing will be held today at 10 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Joel Heward at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert, Idaho.
Alan KlostermanPAUL—The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family called from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and may call today from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral.
Rogelio “Roy” DoriaTWIN FALLS—Visitation will be on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 between 3 to 5 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel with a Funeral service to follow starting at 5 p.m.
Bette Lee ClarkJEROME—A Celebration of her Life will be held on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Condolences can be left at demaraysjerome.com
Ola CannonTWIN FALLS—Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ageless Senior Center in Kimberly, where she loved to play cards and have lunch with her friends. Friends and family are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
Thomas RigbyMALTA—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at the Malta Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints building in Malta, Idaho. Viewing for family and friends will be held one hour prior to services and will conclude with burial at the Sublett Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
