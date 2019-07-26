Traci Luann Perron DIETRICH—Funeral service will be held today at 3 p.m., at the Dietrich Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 160 South 660 East Dietrich, Idaho, with a viewing beginning at 2 p.m. Graveside dedication will conclude at the Dietrich Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Traci Perron Memorial Scholarship Fund. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Traci’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Carl “Mike” Robinson
NAMPA—Memorial service will be held today at 1 p.m., at Farnsworth Mortuary Chapel, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome.
Kelly Ann Dahlquist
LEWISTON—There will be a memorial service for Kelly in Lewiston, Idaho today at 11 a.m. PST. The memorial is at the Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Avenue, Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes you to make a donation to the Kids Klub, 506 South A Street, Grangeville, ID 83530, which was one of her latest community development projects.
Danny Blauer
BURLEY—The funeral will be held today at 2 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Burley 10th Ward, located at 515 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Bishop Chad Bodily officiating. He will be laid to rest at the Declo Cemetery immediately following the service. A visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and will be held today from 1 to 1:45 p.m. preceding the service at the church.
Sheryll Lee Mallory
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Unity 1st Ward, located at 275 S. 250 E., of Burley, with Bishop Kevin Mallory officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and Monday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. preceding the service at the church.
Edward William Skinner
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 29, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Kenneth (Kenny) Cordier
TWIN FALLS—There will be a Memorial Service at 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.
Theadore Darwin Netz
BUHL—A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at the Methodist Church, 908 Maple, Buhl, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ted’s memorial webpage and www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
