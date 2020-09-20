James Douglas Hoag
TWIN FALLS - A memorial service will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue in Twin Falls on Monday, September 21st at 11:00 a.m.
D. Kevin Hansen
MELBA - Graveside service will be held on Monday, September 21, at 11am in Idaho Falls at the New Sweden cemetery. Both funeral and graveside services will be broadcast live over the internet via Facebook at facebook.com//tammie.hansen.31. Condolences and your thoughts can be shared with the family at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. (208)467-7300
Genette Tankersley
EMMET - Per Genette’s wishes, there will be a graveside service on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Ontario, Oregon at the Evergreen Cemetery. Cremation was cared for by the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett.
Noran Kell
KIMBERLY - Funeral services are to be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing at 10:00 a.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel on Addison Avenue, Twin Falls. Burial Services to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. You may leave your condolences at whitereynoldschapel.com.
Mark Stanley Cummins
HANSEN - Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 23709 Hwy. 30 in Murtaugh. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, both at the church. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Frank Michael Baum
TWIN FALLS - A viewing will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6-8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., located at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E in Twin Falls. Service at 10:00 am, Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave. E. Twin Falls. You may leave your condolences at whitereynoldschapel.com.
Charlotte Lorrain Short
TWIN FALLS - A viewing will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 12:30-1:30pm at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave. E in Twin Falls, followed by a 2:00pm Graveside at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls, Idaho. Visit Charlotte’s obit at whitereynoldschapel.com to leave condolences.
Wayne Robert Moberg
BUHL - Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.A. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID. Following the service Wayne will be laid to rest at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho with full military honors at 1:00 P.M. Following the burial the family would like to invite friends to join the family to share memories of Wayne at the First Christian Church located at 1005 Poplar St, in Buhl. Food and drinks will be served. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Margaret (Maggie) Shell
BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave., in Burley. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, September 25, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday prior to the service, both at Zion Lutheran Church. Officiating will be the Rev. Alexander G. Lissow. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
