× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James Douglas Hoag

TWIN FALLS - A memorial service will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue in Twin Falls on Monday, September 21st at 11:00 a.m.

D. Kevin Hansen

MELBA - Graveside service will be held on Monday, September 21, at 11am in Idaho Falls at the New Sweden cemetery. Both funeral and graveside services will be broadcast live over the internet via Facebook at facebook.com//tammie.hansen.31. Condolences and your thoughts can be shared with the family at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. (208)467-7300

Genette Tankersley

EMMET - Per Genette’s wishes, there will be a graveside service on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Ontario, Oregon at the Evergreen Cemetery. Cremation was cared for by the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett.

Noran Kell

KIMBERLY - Funeral services are to be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing at 10:00 a.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel on Addison Avenue, Twin Falls. Burial Services to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. You may leave your condolences at whitereynoldschapel.com.

Mark Stanley Cummins