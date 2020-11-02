Jesus Rene Rocha
BURLEY — A vigil service will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 6 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, located at 1601 Oakley Ave., in Burley. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.
Benita Ann Goodheart
TWIN FALLS — The Goodheart clan will be doing a celebration of life for Benita. This will be held at the Twin Falls Reformed Church on Saturday November 7th, 2020 at 1pm; with a reception to follow provided by family. If you are unable to attend and would like to send condolences you can send cards to 691 Megan Court, Twin Falls Idaho 83301. If you would like to send prayers or memories please visit Benita’s tribute page at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Jessie McKean Rubio
WENDELL — A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon at Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. A graveside service will follow on Wednesday at 2:00 pm at the Wendell Cemetery. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Wanda (Lee) Leora Nelson
TWIN FALLS — Wanda (Lee) Leora Nelson, age 91 of Twin Falls, passed away on October 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Twin Falls, Idaho. A Celebration of Lee’s Life will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho with a reception to follow services in Parke’s Community Room. Lee loved sports, especially baseball. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local sport of your choice.
