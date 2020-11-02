Jesus Rene Rocha

BURLEY — A vigil service will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 6 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, located at 1601 Oakley Ave., in Burley. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.

Benita Ann Goodheart

TWIN FALLS — The Goodheart clan will be doing a celebration of life for Benita. This will be held at the Twin Falls Reformed Church on Saturday November 7th, 2020 at 1pm; with a reception to follow provided by family. If you are unable to attend and would like to send condolences you can send cards to 691 Megan Court, Twin Falls Idaho 83301. If you would like to send prayers or memories please visit Benita’s tribute page at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Jessie McKean Rubio