Jerald Stauffer
HEYBURN — Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 28 at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. A viewing will be held for one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Ralph Harris
JEROME — A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday July 28 at Jerome cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ralph’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com
Daniel Smith
OAKLEY — Funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 28 at the Oakley Stake Center. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, July 27 at the stake center and one hour prior to the services Saturday.
Lorna McNabb
BUHL — Memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 28 at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Mary Braga
GOODING — Celebration of life from 1 until 3 p.m. Saturday, July 28 under the shelter at the East Park (by the swimming pool) in Gooding.
Jim Strunk
WENDELL — A Celebration of life service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28 at Mountain View Barn, followed by refreshments and music.
David D. Powers
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Celebration of Life is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, July 28 at the Ritzville Legion Hall, 106 E. Broadway, Ritzville.
Jack Ramsey
BOISE — A celebration of Jack’s life will be held 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 28 at First Presbyterian Church, 950 W. State St. in Boise.
Claudia Sanders
BOISE — Celebration of life will be held from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, July 28 at the Sapphire Room at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise, Idaho.
David Frazier
TWIN FALLS — Celebration of life at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 29 at the Rock Creek Restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W., Twin Falls.
Marvin Wageman
GOODING — Celebration of life at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 31 at the First Baptist Church, 504 Washington St., Gooding. There will be a potluck at the church following the ceremony.
Christine Johns
KIMBERLY — A memorial service at 4 p.m. Friday, August 3 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A celebration of life will follow at their home, 3339 East 3400 N, Kimberly.
