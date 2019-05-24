{{featured_button_text}}

Makayla Castaneda

RUPERT—Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m., at Hansen Mortuary. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.

Theresa Rambur

TWIN FALLS—There will be a Celebration of Life and Viewing with a time to share memories of Terri on Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. There will also be a Funeral Mass at St. Edward’s Catholic Church on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 9 a.m.

Dorothy Johnson

JEROME—A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm until 8 p.m., Monday, May 27, 2019, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Additional viewing will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, with a graveside service to follow at 11 a.m., at Jerome Cemetery.

Jean Furniss

RUPERT – Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Acequia 2nd Ward, 20403 5th St., in Acequia, where friends may call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Bates Cemetery in Driggs, Idaho.

