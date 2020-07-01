TWIN FALLS - A viewing was held July 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls. A private graveside will be held Thursday, July 2 at 11 a.m. Graveside will be live streamed through a YouTube link located on Gwen’s obituary page at www.whitemortuary.com .

BUHL - A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at The Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 East Elm Street, Buhl. Anyone is welcome to come say goodbye with his loved ones.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Larry’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com .

PAUL - The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family called from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, and can from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Thursday prior to the service. For those unable to attend in person, the service will be live streamed with a link from this obituary on the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home’s website at www.rasmussenfuneralhome.com. It is requested those attending the funeral service wear a mask to assist in reducing the spread of COVID.