Gwen Jones
TWIN FALLS - A viewing was held July 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls. A private graveside will be held Thursday, July 2 at 11 a.m. Graveside will be live streamed through a YouTube link located on Gwen’s obituary page at www.whitemortuary.com.
Larry Dale Porter
BUHL - A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at The Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 East Elm Street, Buhl. Anyone is welcome to come say goodbye with his loved ones.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Larry’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Douglas McClellan
PAUL - The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family called from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, and can from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Thursday prior to the service. For those unable to attend in person, the service will be live streamed with a link from this obituary on the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home’s website at www.rasmussenfuneralhome.com. It is requested those attending the funeral service wear a mask to assist in reducing the spread of COVID.
Michael Rill
BUHL - A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020 at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North Buhl, Idaho, officiated by Fr. Jorge Garcia. All are welcome to attend the service, but we ask that you please maintain social distancing and wear face masks for the safety of all.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.