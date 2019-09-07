{{featured_button_text}}

Helen O Smith

JEROME—A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, 29 N. Tiger Dr. Jerome, ID

Henry Moseley

PAUL—Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Paul at the Wilbur C. Hall VFW building at W Wayne St, Paul ID. Food and drink will be provided after the service.

