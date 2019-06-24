Shaylene Rose Massie
BUHL - A viewing will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Monday, June 24, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North Buhl, Idaho. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel.
Beatrice “Bea” Hepworth Larsen
JEROME - Funeral at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25 at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Betty Pigg
HAGERMAN - A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman.Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Johanna Anna Carmichael
TWIN FALLS - Services at 11 a.m. Wednesday June 26 at the Garden of Time Columbarium at the Twin Falls Cemetery.
Lonnie Leon Crowley
TWIN FALLS - Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 27th at Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls with viewing from 1 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.
Wanda Alsup
TWIN FALLS - Wanda Alsup, 75, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. A Celebration of Life will be held at Serenity Funeral Chapel on June 28th from 1 -3. The celebration will begin at 1:00 with a short program and slide show followed by a buffet style open house and anyone so inclined can provide a dish. For details go to: https://www.serenityfuneralchapel.com/notices/Wanda-Alsup
Fred C McCoy
BURLEY - A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Rupert Cemetery where military rites will be accorded under the direction of the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
LaMar Virgin
TWIN FALLS - A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
Torbjorn (Toby) Wiklund
TWIN FALLS - Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 11:00 AM at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 464 Carriage Lane N, Twin Falls, ID 83301, followed by lunch at the church. Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 348 4th Ave N, Twin Falls, ID 83301.
William “Bill” Pero
JEROME - A Celebration of Life will be held for Bill on June 29, 2019 with Military Honors at Jerome Cemetery at 10:00 am, with a memorial service to follow at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Twin Falls at 11:30 am and a luncheon following the service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bill’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Claire Winifred Wilkes
TWIN FALLS - A service and remembrance are planned for June 29, 2019 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Twin Falls at 1:00 p.m.
