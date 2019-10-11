Gale Mott
TWIN FALLS—A funeral service is planned today at 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church if Twin Falls, an the viewing was from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Rosenau Funeral Home.
Georgia West
BUHL—A funeral service will be held today at 2 p.m. at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North Buhl, Idaho with a viewing one hour prior to service.
Doris Baker
TWIN FALLS—A funeral will be held today at 11 a.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls. A viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Reynolds Funeral Chapel and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral.
Paula Bohle
RUPERT—A memorial service for Paula Bohle, wife of Richard Bohle and long time Rupert resident who passed away Sept. 5, will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 26 South 100 West, Rupert.
Keith F Braegger
PAUL—Graveside Memorial service will be held today at 1 p.m. at the Mindoka Acequia Rupert Cemetery. 450 Meridian, Rupert, ID.
Marla Dawn Schnidt
TWIN FALLS—Services will be held at the First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St. Buhl, ID today at 2 p.m. followed by a coffee reception for close friends and family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marla’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
Costa Peter Delis
HEYBURN—A private funeral Mass and burial will be held today with the Reverend Father Mark Uhlenkott officiating. There will be a public celebration of life held today at 1 p.m. at the Burley Inn, located at 800 N. Overland Ave. with hor d’oeuvres, a baked potato bar and refreshments being served. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Susan Glorfield
RUPERT—Memorial services will be held today at 1 p.m. at Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th Street in Rupert, Idaho. Family and friends will meet at one half hour prior to the service at the Mortuary.
Lawrence Johnson
JEROME—A viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome, Idaho 83338. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Farnsworth Mortuary with viewing an hour prior to service. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at the Hailey Cemetery in Hailey, Idaho.
Doris Stanger
RUPERT—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at the Rupert West Stake Center 26 South 100 West in Rupert. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Friends may call Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church prior to the funeral.
Judith Gerfers
RUPERT – A service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.
