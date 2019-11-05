Maria Del Rosario Fuentes
BURLEY - Rosary will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at St. Therese the Little Flower Church 1601 Oakley Ave. Burley, Idaho. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at the church with gathering an hour prior to service. Services will conclude with burial at the Gem Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Burley, Idaho under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Judith Rae (Judy) Holbrook
TWIN FALLS - Celebration of Life will be held today at 11 a.m. at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park”, 136 4th Ave E in Twin Falls.
Larry Dayley
TWIN FALLS — Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls, ID from 6 to 9 p.m. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N, Twin Falls, ID. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Paul Schiffman
You have free articles remaining.
OAKLEY - Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at noon in the Riverdale Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Building, 3562 N 1600 E, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho and Friday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Military rites and interment will be in the Riverdale Cemetery. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at noon in the Oakley Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Oakley, Idaho.
Robert Benefiel
TWIN FALLS - Service will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the 1st Presbyterian Church in Twin Falls, ID. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to either Twin Falls School Dist. Presbyterian Church Kids at Risk Shoe Project or Canyon Springs Jr. Golf Program. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Kaleb Gambrel
TWIN FALLS - Celebration of Life Service Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 11 a.m. at the Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Dr., Twin Falls, ID.
JW Young
BURLEY - Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at the Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery with Military Rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans . Friends may call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the services. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.