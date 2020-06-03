Betty Ann Beadz
FAIRFIELD—A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at 210 West Soldier Creek RV Road in Fairfield. Food and drink will be available for those in attendance. Cremation arrangements were under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Louis Koopman
WENDELL—Services will be held on June 4th at the New Life Church in Wendell. Committal and Military Rites will be held prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. at the Hagerman Cemetery with the services at 11:00 .m. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 5-7 PM at the New Life Community Church in Wendell.
John William Mendenhall
John William Mendenhall, 83, of Nampa passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 8, at the Lake Shore Baptist Church located at 8886 Lake Shore Dr in Nampa, with a viewing at 10 a.m. prior to the services. Burial and Military Honors will be held at 2 PM at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd in Boise. To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300
Allan Ross Nielson
BURLEY—Allan passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at home. Family and close friends are invited to a viewing that will be held 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home. Funeral services (for family and friends) will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Burley 3rd Ward Chapel 2200 Oakley Ave. Burial will follow services at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Harriet Roberts
ELBA—A visitation for family and friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Liberty Cemetery, 3930 N. 3500 E., in Liberty, Utah. Social distancing measures will be in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Mary Morgan
PAUL—A visitation will be held from noon until 12:45 p.m. Monday, June 8, at the Paul Pine Chapel located at Paul Cemetery, 575 W. 100 N., of Paul. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. Social distancing measures will be in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. A live webcast of the graveside service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
