Michael Stephens
TWIN FALLS - A Celebration of Mike’s Life will be held at 1 p.m, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Evangelical Valley Presbyterian Church in Hazelton, followed by a Truckers Tribute Ride to Sunset Memorial Park. Services will be live streamed on Reynolds Funeral Chapel’s Facebook page.
Lawrence “Vel” Cox
BUHL - A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N, Buhl, with a graveside service following at 11:30 a.m., at West End Cemetery, 1574 E 1450 N, Buhl.
Glenn Alan Beebe
WENDELL - Glenn Alan Beebe, 60, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church in Wendell. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Ellie Motzner
FILER - Ellie Motzner, 76, of Filer, passed away June 4, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. A Celebration of Life Open House will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from noon to 4 p.m. at the family home at 422 6th St. in Filer. Please come share your thoughts, memories and refreshments and food with Ellie's family. Services were under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Jean Thompson Maxwell
HAGERMAN - Memorial Service Saturday, June 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Lower Salmon Falls Park In Hagerman Idaho.
Jay James Martinez
BURLEY - A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Paul Cemetery with Bishop Lorin Baumgartner officiating. A webcast link will be provided for those who are unable to attend. It is asked that those attending the visitation and graveside service wear a mask to assist in reducing the spread of COVID-19.
Douglas Wade Walters
JEROME - A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at El Sombrero Banquet Room, 143 West Main St., Jerome from 2 to 5 p.m. Formal service will begin at 2 p.m. and food will be served after the service. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Douglas Walters Memorial Scholarship Fund at any First Federal Bank. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Doug’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Kasie Becker
BUHL - The family will have a celebration of life ceremony at Calvary Chapel Buhl, 1004 Burley Ave, Buhl, Idaho on June 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. Funeral directions are being made by Rosenau Funeral Home. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com. The celebration ceremony will be streamed live by Calvary Chapel Buhl on YouTube. The recorded ceremony will also be available for viewing later on YouTube. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those who wish to express sympathy consider making a contribution to The Kasie Becker Scholarship Fund that has been established at First Federal Savings Bank. The funds placed in this account will be used to fund the future costs of Kasie’s Children’s Christian Education.
A. Blair Osterhout
NAMPA - A. Blair Osterhout 88, of Nampa, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. A graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 29, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 15862 S. Indiana Ave, Caldwell, with a viewing from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Monday) at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd, Nampa, prior to the services. Services are under the care of Zeyer Funeral Chapel. https://www.zeyerfuneralchapel.com/
Silvia Garcia Contreras
TWIN FALLS - Silvia Garcia Contreras, 63, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center on June 23, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, in Twin Falls on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
