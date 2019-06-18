{{featured_button_text}}

James Jay Eggleston

HEYBURN - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Heyburn Ward, 300 S. 500 W., of Heyburn. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

David Ruhter

TWIN FALLS - Celebration of Life from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Clyde Thompson Park in Twin Falls.

Vernon Stephens

HEYBURN - A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Paul Cemetery, 550 W. 100 N., Paul, Idaho. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Brent Thompson

RUPERT - Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Burial will follow in the Rupert Cemetery with Military Rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Auxiliaries. A viewing for friends and family will be held Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Morrison Funeral Home and one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Friday.

Vern Winmill Sr

WENDELL - A memorial graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Wendell Cemetery. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.

Edward Bryant

BUHL - A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Farmers Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Avenue North, Buhl. A viewing will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 1001 Fair Avenue with a Funeral Services to follow at 11 a.m.

Mary Fuhriman Griffin

UTAH - A viewing will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the LDS church at 1450 East 1500 North in Logan Utah. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the same location at 1 p.m. A viewing will be held one hour prior. Burial in Clarkston Cemetery following the services. Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary www.cvmortuary.com.

Dale Doman

BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Star 2nd Ward, located at 100 S. 200 W., of Burley. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Linda K Lewis

TWIN FALLS - Memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Murtaugh Lake Dean’s Cove Pavilion. Dinner to follow.

Gerald Robinson

TWIN FALLS – Memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Pete Hofer

MONTANA - Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Christian Reformed Church in Manhattan, Montana.

Phyllis Lucille Elsing

TWIN FALLS - A celebration of life for Phyllis will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone Street in Twin Falls. There will be lite snacks and beverages following at the church.

Donald R Baker

HEYBURN - Graveside services with urn placement will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Oakley Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Dennis Rex Evans

BURLEY – The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Burley West Stake Center, located at 2420 Parke Ave, where friends may call from 1 to 1:45 p.m. preceding the service. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Berniece Robinson Couch

JEROME - Berniece Robinson Couch, 90, of Jerome passed away December 4, 2018. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Jerome Cemetery. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Tags

Load comments