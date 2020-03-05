Gerald Franklin Winn

BURLEY—Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Pleasant View Cemetery with his son Bishop Brent Winn officiating. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 5:00—7:00 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home in Rupert.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Marylee Crowther

RICHFIELD—Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Richfield, Idaho with a viewing beginning at 11:30 am.

Erma Atkinson

BUHL—A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N, Buhl. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St, Buhl.

Rebecca Egbert

TWIN FALLS—A visitation will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6 – 8 PM and an hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1 pm at 2680 Elizabeth Blvd, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Clyde Annis