Farrell E. Kerbs

BURLEY – The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, June 15, and from 1 until 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the service. Burial with the conferring military honors will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. We ask those in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing.