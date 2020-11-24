D. Gregory Bell
TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E. Twin Falls. Those who can’t attend the memorial service can watch via webcast at rosenaufuneralhome.com. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park.
Leah Jane Beck
BURLEY — Leah Jane Beck left this earth to be with her Savior on November 17, 2020, at the age of 83. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 24, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave., Burley. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, November 23, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church on Tuesday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. For those attending the viewing or the funeral service, face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced. For those unable to attend, a live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Judith Irene Scholes
TWIN FALLS — A graveside inurnment will be held on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at 2 pm at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Mike Jerry Stastny
TWIN FALLS — Graveside at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park. There will be a viewing the evening before, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at White and Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls, ID. Livestream of service is available through Mike’s obituary page on www.whitereynoldschapel.com.
James Walter Boehm
TWIN FALLS — James Walter Boehm, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away November 21, 2020 in Twin Falls. The family will receive friends at a viewing on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 12 Noon until 1 PM. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 P.M. with burial following at the Twin Falls Cemetery. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Frank Eugene McCall
PAUL — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required. For those unable to attend the funeral service in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Marvina Bartlett
TWIN FALLS — Marvina Bartlett, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away November 7, 2020 at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise. The family will receive guests for a reception on November 30, 2020 at 11:30am at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.