Frances “Fran” Jean (Yost) Mason
TWIN FALLS — A Celebration of Life for Fran will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, seating will be limited. We respectfully ask that if at all possible, you refrain from attending if you have had a recent illness or exposure. The service will be webcast at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83075112661 / Meeting ID: 830 7511 2661. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Fran’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
John Charles ‘Chuck’ Jones
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley 4th Ward, 515 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Military rites will be accorded under the direction of the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, from noon until 12:45 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks will be required for those who attend the viewing and funeral service. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the funeral will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Adam C. Saldaña
BURLEY — The funeral will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a viewing will be held from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Nadine Hall
HEYBURN—The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery.
Viewing hours will be held at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, November 13, and from 12 noon until 12:45 Saturday preceding the service.
Vernon Ferril Jolley
NAMPA—Vernon Ferril Jolley, 81, of Nampa passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his home. A public viewing will be held from 6 to 8 PM, Friday, November 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 6111 Birch Lane in Nampa. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, November 14, at the Carey Cemetery, in Carey, Idaho (off Main St. and Lake View Dr.). To express condolences to the family, as well as other information, please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300.
