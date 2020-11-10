Frances “Fran” Jean (Yost) Mason

TWIN FALLS — A Celebration of Life for Fran will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, seating will be limited. We respectfully ask that if at all possible, you refrain from attending if you have had a recent illness or exposure. The service will be webcast at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83075112661 / Meeting ID: 830 7511 2661. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Fran’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com .

John Charles ‘Chuck’ Jones

BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley 4th Ward, 515 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Military rites will be accorded under the direction of the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, from noon until 12:45 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks will be required for those who attend the viewing and funeral service. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the funeral will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.