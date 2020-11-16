Robert "Bob" Johnson
TWIN FALLS — Memorial services for Robert "Bob" Johnson will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Those wishing to share a memory or express a condolence may also visit Bob's memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Arnold W. Broadie
BURLEY - A graveside service will be held at 1p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Gem Memorial Gardens, 2435 Overland Ave., in Burley. A viewing will be held from noon until 12:45p.m. Thursday, prior to the graveside service at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
R. Erick Stoker
POCATELLO - Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Rupert Stake Center, 324 E. 18th St., in Rupert, with Bishop Boyd W. Phillips officiating. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Wednesday, from noon until 12:45 p.m.
Gary Dean Tostenson
TWIN FALLS - A Celebration of Gary's life will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID. All services are under the direction of the funeral home. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Gary's memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Delsa L. Anderson
BLACKFOOT - Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 12 Noon at the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences on Delsa’s memorial page may do so at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
Norman Lee Jones
TWIN FALLS - Visitation will be November 17 at 1pm with services at 2pm at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel at 2466 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho. A livestream of the service is available at https://youtu.be/ykAxi0Ek0Os or it can be accessed on Norman’s obit page at whitereynoldschapel.com under the photos & video tab and click webcast.
Jean C. Talbot
BUHL - A viewing will be held from 5:00pm until 7:00 pm, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N, Buhl. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at West End Cemetery, 1574 E 4150 N, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jean’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Lillian Ruth Watkins
TWIN FALLS - A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise, Idaho 83714. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lillian's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
