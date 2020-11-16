R. Erick Stoker

POCATELLO - Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Rupert Stake Center, 324 E. 18th St., in Rupert, with Bishop Boyd W. Phillips officiating. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Wednesday, from noon until 12:45 p.m.

Robert "Bob" Johnson

TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 10:00a.m. November 17, 2020, at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Fall. Those wishing to share a memory or express condolences may do so on Robert's memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Arnold W. Broadie

BURLEY - A graveside service will be held at 1p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Gem Memorial Gardens, 2435 Overland Ave., in Burley. A viewing will be held from noon until 12:45p.m. Thursday, prior to the graveside service at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The family expresses their sincere appreciation to Rosetta Assisted Living and staff for the dedicated and loving care given to Arnold and his family.

Gary Dean Tostenson