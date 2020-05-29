Services
Jerry Hull Day

BURLEY – Jerry Hull Day, 81, of Burley, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Countryside Care & Rehabilitation in Rupert. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Gem Memorial Gardens, 2435 Overland Ave., in Burley. Social distancing measures will be in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Louis Koopman

WENDELL—Services will be held on Thursday, June 4 at the New Life Church in Wendell. Committal and Military Rites will be held prior to the service at 10 a.m. at the Hagerman Cemetery with the services at 11 a.m.

